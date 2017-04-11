Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich

For National Grilled Cheese Sandwich day, we thought we’d try to take the ordinary grilled cheese a-whole-nother level of cheesiness. So, Grilled Cheese Social helped us put together a Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese that will blow your mind.

Directions:

2 slices of Sara Lee Artesano bread

2 slices on each side of cheddar and pepper jack cheese

Add a scoop of leftover mac and cheese (homemade’s best but you can the kind from the box works just as well)

Add pickled jalapenos, as much to your liking (or not)