Family of man dragged off United flight says he is in hospital receiving treatment for injuries

CHICAGO — Dr. David Dao, the United Airlines passenger who was dragged from his airplane seat on Sunday, is undergoing treatment in a Chicago hospital for his injuries, his lawyer said in a statement issued Tuesday.

“The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received. Currently, they are focused only on Dr. Dao’s medical care and treatment,” said Chicago attorney Stephen L. Golan, one of the family’s lawyers.

Until Dao is released from the hospital, the family is asking for privacy and will not be making any statements to the media, he said.

The CEO of United Airlines on Tuesday issued a stronger apology about the incident, calling the confrontation “truly horrific.”

Oscar Munoz said in a note to employees Tuesday that he continues to be disturbed by the events Sunday night in Chicago.

He said, “No one should ever be mistreated this way.”

Munoz was widely criticized for two statements Monday about the altercation in which he described the 69-year-old man taken off the plane as "disruptive and belligerent."

United lost $1 billion in market value after the video came out.

On Tuesday, Munoz said he was committed to "fix what's broken so this never happens again." He pledged to review the company's policies for seeking volunteers to give up their seats, for handling oversold flights and for partnering with airport authorities and local law enforcement.

The company plans to share results of the review by April 30.