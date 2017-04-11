Enraged Auburn man tells Mexican neighbor to leave US, prosecutors say

AUBURN, Wash. — Prosecutors say a man became enraged when he found out a neighbor was from Mexico, threatening to blow her up and chasing her around her yard with a knife.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports Travis Senner was charged last week with the hate crime of malicious harassment and assault in the March incident in the Seattle suburb of Auburn.

Charging papers say Senner, who is white, walked onto the alleged victim’s property and asked where she was from, and when she replied “Mexico,” he yelled obscenities and told her to “go back to her country.”

Charging papers say he then pulled out a smoke detector, which he said was a bomb, and then pulled a knife and chased the woman, telling her he was going to stab her.

She was able to get away and call 911.