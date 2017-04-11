× Attorney for Mayor Murray to make ‘game-changing announcement’ regarding child abuse allegations

SEATTLE — The attorney for Ed Murray is expected to make a “game-changing” announcement regarding allegations that the Seattle mayor sexually abused a 15-year-old high school dropout in the 1980s.

According to a release, Attorney Bob Sulkin is expected to “present new facts in lawsuit against Mayor Murray.”

The press conference is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Watch more: Murray says child abuse allegations ‘simply not true,’ will stay in re-election race