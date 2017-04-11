19-year-old man gunned down in apparent drive-by in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 19-year-old man was gunned down in an apparent drive-by Tuesday at Pacific Highway South and Dash Point Road, police said.

At about 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the site of a shooting and found the victim lying on the sidewalk on Dash Point Road, police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said. “Efforts to save his life … were unsuccessful.”

She said that preliminary information is “that a vehicle approached the victim, and fired several shots. It appears he was specifically targeted.”

She said the motive is unknown.

Detectives are seeking any information regarding this shooting. Anyone with information can either call the police or send an anonymous tip to https://safecityfw.com