Unexploded grenade shuts down Edmonds police building

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds police parking lot and building were briefly closed Monday due to an unexploded grenade.

Police say someone brought the old grenade to the station after finding it on their property. It’s an old grenade someone found and brought to the station.

Police are warning residents, tonight that if you find an explosive, don’t touch it and call police.

“If they find a grenade or any kind of explosive or any kind of military weaponry that they’re not comfortable with and don’t know anything about. Don’t disturb it, don’t pick it up, don’t bring it anywhere, just walk out of your house and call 911,” said Edmonds Assistant Police Chief Don Anderson.

Anderson said they’ll send the bomb squad out to take care of any explosive.