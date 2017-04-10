State House passes, sends governor a bill to protect property owners from squatters

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state House on Monday unanimously approved and sent the governor a bill that would protect property owners from squatters.

Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign the bill into law.

The measure would give law enforcement the authority to remove squatters from private property and to order them to stay off the property. It would also create a “request to remove trespassers” form that property owners could use to prove squatters don’t have permission to be on the property and refused to leave upon request.

“Squatters have become a huge issue in our neighborhoods and communities,” state Rep. Andrew Barkis, R-Olympia, said in a news release. “Landlords and property owners have had only one course of action through the civil eviction process to remove squatters. This action wasn’t enough to get unauthorized people to leave private property. Now, through this legislation, landlords and property owners can take criminal action by enlisting the assistance of local law enforcement.”

SB 5388 had already been approved by the state Senate.