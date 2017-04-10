× SR 530 closure leaves big impact on Darrington families, businesses

DARRINGTON, Wash. – No new movement, that’s what state geologists are saying about a new landslide threatening several homes along State Route 530 in Snohomish County.

Transportation officials said 24-acres of hillside is slowly sliding towards the highway and has been since at least Friday, threatening nearly a dozen properties.

SR 530 has been closed as a precaution all but cutting off the small community of Darrington.

The detour adds more than an hour of travel time and it’s having a big impact of businesses and families.

“Waiting, watching and hoping that nothing occurs,” said Darrington’s Dick Cromoga.

There isn’t much else folks in Darrington could do now that the main road in and out of town has closed.

“My wife is stressing, because she has to drive all the way around,” said Darrell Boe.

The only detour open this time of year takes drivers more than an hour out of the way.

This new slide is only a few miles from 2014’s devastating landslide, too close said many in the tight knit community of Darrington

“Nobody wants to be the one that opens it up and then someone gets hurt,” said Roy Bryson.

“Kind of watching that pretty close,” said Cromoga.

“We’re out here in a small community, we always pitch in together out here,” said Boe.

But the work continues at Hampton Lumber Mills, big-rigs and employees have to spend time and gas money taking the detour.

The Washington State Department of Transportation hopes the highway will re-open before the week’s end, but Hampton Lumber told Q13 News it understands the need for state engineers to carefully monitor the slide and only re-open SR 530 when its deemed safe.

This new landslide re-opened old wounds for this small community, it’s a reminder of tragedy where 43 people were lost in an instant only 3 years ago.

Many said they just want to make sure nobody gets hurt if this new slide moves any further.

“The whole town would like to know, we’re all guessing what’s going to happen,” said Carol Bryson.

State transportation officials said the agency will be releasing updates to the public twice daily as crews continue to monitor the slide.

Community Transit‘s 230 route between Arlington and Darrington is only serving customers to the west end of the road block.

Emergency vehicles and property owners were being allowed past the barricades, but for now SR 530 will remain closed until at least Thursday.