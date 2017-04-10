× Seahawks sign speedy former LSU track star who hasn’t played football since high school

RENTON, Wash. — The Seahawks on Monday signed a speedy LSU track star who hasn’t played football since high school, but who made an impression on Seattle scouts while they were at the Tigers’ pro day workout last week.

The Seahawks signed Cyril Grayson, 23, after bringing him to Seattle for a visit, the team announced Monday.

Grayson, who is 5-foot-9 and 178 pounds, worked out as a wide receiver at LSU’s pro day last Wednesday and “displayed hands and route-running ability that showed he is more than just a speedster,” Seahawks.com said.

LSU’s website said Grayson was clocked at 4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Grayson hasn’t played football since his senior season at Rummel High School in Metairie, La., in 2011.

Because Grayson was a fifth-year senior and did not play college football, the Seahawks said, he was eligible to be signed immediately instead of going through the NFL Draft process.