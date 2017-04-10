× Seahawks release 2017 preseason schedule

SEATTLE – You can officially start thinking about the Seattle Seahawks’ next season.

The Seahawks released their preseason schedule on Monday, which is highlighted by a possible matchup against Marshawn Lynch.

Seattle opens against the Chargers in the first week of the preseason, then plays host to the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs before travelling to Oakland to play the Raiders.

Lynch is reportedly in talks with the Raiders to come out of retirement and play for his hometown team.

Three of the four games will be broadcast on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX: The Chargers, Vikings and Raiders. The game against the Chargers will be the team’s first in the Los Angeles area.

The only game on the preseason schedule with a set date and time is the matchup against the Chiefs. That game will be played at 5 p.m. on Aug. 25.

The remaining dates will be announced in the coming weeks, when Seattle releases its regular-season schedule.