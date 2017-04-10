× Toasted grasshoppers, fried oysters on menu at Safeco Field this season

SEATTLE — Baseball fans will be able to try new menu options at Seattle’s Safeco Field this year, including fried oysters and grasshoppers.

Chef Ethan Stowell says several new local restaurants will be serving food at the stadium this season.

Some of those food spots include Great State Burger, Poquitos Mexican, Ballard Pizza Company, Bramling Cross and Dynamite Chicken.

Among the new menu items is a dish called “Seattle wings,” which are fried oysters drizzled with hot sauce. Poquitos will also give customers the option to top their tacos with fried grasshoppers.

The usual hamburgers, hot dogs, fries and peanuts will still be available.

