Report: UW extends football coach Chris Petersen's contract through 2023 in richest deal in Pac-12

SEATTLE — The University of Washington has extended the contract of head football coach Chris Petersen through the 2023 season, in what is believed to be the richest contract in the Pac-12, Sports Illustrated reported Monday.

SI reporter Pete Thamel, citing a source, said Petersen’s new deal extends him three additional seasons and has an average compensation of $4.875 million throughout the deal. According to Thamel, Petersen was slated to make $4 million in the final two years of his previous deal.

Petersen is 27-14 in three years with UW, including a Pac-12 title and College Football Playoff appearance in 2016. The Huskies lost to Alabama in the playoff semifinal.

In Petersen’s 11 years as a head coach, including his successful stint at Boise State, he is 119-26.