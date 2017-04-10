More people choosing Uber and Lyft instead of calling 911

LOS ANGELES, Calf. — If you need to go to the emergency room, how would you like to get there? In Los Angeles, there is a growing trend of people using Uber or Lyft, instead of calling an ambulance.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Having a medical emergency? Dial 911 or call a ride share?

Aside from the obvious reasons, like Uber drivers are not trained, medical professionals, and can not help you stay alive -- emergency medical experts say taking an Uber could end up costing you more in the long run.

Why?

Dr. Marc Eckstein the Medical Director of the Los Angeles Fire Department says hospitals don't all provide the same kind of care and you could be taken via ambulance to another hospital if you go to the wrong one.

"If you go to the wrong hospital because of self-transport -- Uber or Lyft -- that hospital will then call 911," Eckstein said, "and that difference of 30 minutes or more could mean the difference between life and death."

Adding, "not only are EMTs and paramedics trained to stabilize and resuscitate them on scene, they also know what hospital to transport them to."

Uber issued this statement:

"We're grateful our service has helped people get to where they're going when they need it most. However, it's important to note that Uber is not a substitute for law enforcement or medical professionals. In the event of any medical emergency, we encourage people to call 911."

The average cost for an ambulance can run anywhere from a few couple hundred bucks up to $1,700 depending on the patient's health insurance.