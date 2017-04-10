× Man accused of threatening neighbor with gun over chickens

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) _ Coos County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of threatening his neighbor with a shotgun in a dispute over roaming chickens.

The Coos Bay World reports (http://bit.ly/2pmhpUF ) the neighbor told deputies he asked 56-year-old Anthony Lewis to remove chickens that wandered onto his property.

Lewis responded by returning to the property armed with a shotgun, which he allegedly pointed at the neighbor while yelling: “I’m gonna kill you, white trash.”

The sheriff’s office said Lewis admitted going to his neighbor’s property with a loaded shotgun.

Court records show the Coos Bay man was charged with menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and pointing a firearm at another.

Lewis was released from jail over the weekend on the condition he not contact his neighbor. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 28.