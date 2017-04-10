Kenmore residents fed up with power outage issues

KENMORE, Wash. — The city of Kenmore has long been plagued with power outages.

“I like having power,” joked longtime Kenmore resident Walt Derke.

Walt and Stephanie Derke, Kenmore residents for more than a decade, have seen their fair share of outages, so much that it’s become a joke among friends.

“We were driving home from being out with friends and they wanted to come in for a nightcap and we joked the power was out and sure enough we drive up here and it’s out,” said Stephanie.

“If the power is out, we’re able to see other neighborhoods from our vantage point here and it seems like other places have power more often than we do,” added Walt.

Constant outages also equal extra planning.

"Thinking about work, I might have to take a shower at work, I might have to pack up a bag for the week just in case that happens, because it became so frequent," said Stephanie.

The Derkes' frustration is echoed by the city.

"We want this problem fixed, it’s been going on too long," said Kenmore Mayor David Baker.

Kenmore's problem area, Circuit 26, listed on the Puget Sound Energy Website has been a low-performing circuit for many years.

"The reliability factor has just been horrible. It’s frustrating for the City Council, it’s frustrating for the residents, and it’s frustrating for the businesses," said Baker. He adds it's time Puget Sound Energy makes Kenmore a top priority.

"We certainly understand that some of the circuits in the area need significant repair and replacement and that’s what we’re doing to bring Kenmore back on par with the rest of our communities," said Raelynn Asah, with Puget Sound Energy.

PSE says trees, shrubs, power lines running through people's backyards and circuits built in the 1950s, which are reaching the end of their lifelines, are all reasons for ongoing problems. They've started work on Circuit 26, rerouting 3,000 feet of aerial wire, replacing 500 feet of underground cable and moving lines from backyards onto main roads, which will give workers easier access when an outage happens.

Tree wires are also being installed so if a branch falls on a power line, it won't always cut power.

Asah says by moving power lines from backyards onto main roads, servicemen will be able to more quickly access the impacted areas.

"By moving it onto their main road, we’ll be able to see issues affecting it, see vegetation that can impact it, address issues much more quickly and proactively. If it’s on a road, they’ll be able to drive it and that takes anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour" said Asah.

She adds the crews have to physically inspect the entire line to make sure it is in safe and working order before re-energizing it when an outage happens. The process takes longer when workers have to go through people's backyards.

"These new circuit rebuilds that we’re doing, they’ll have a significant reduction in number and length in outages and the length," said Asah.

"A lot of the things they're talking about sound really good but until we get this in writing, it's all talk, sort of," said Baker.

"We love our neighborhood and our city, there’s so many great things that happen in Kenmore, but we sure wish we get more information and resolution to this issue, that’s for sure," said Stephanie Derke.