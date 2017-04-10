Department of Natural Resources seeking firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All the rain western Washington has seen so far this year could spell some relief for the 2017 wildfire season, but the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is not taking any chances. The department turned to Twitter hoping to recruit new wildland firefighters.

Applicants must be at least 18, with a valid driver's license and a high school diploma or a GED. Applicants also need to be able to buy boots made of heavy leather, with Vibram soles. In some cases, the DNR may reimburse firefighters for their boots.

Would-be firefighters can only apply once per year, so the DNR says it is important that you fill all those qualifications before sending in an application. You are also more likely to get the job if you are willing to move between geographic regions during the fire season, which is typically from mid-June until mid-September.

