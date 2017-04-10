× City of Everett could vote on ordinance this Spring that would require bikini baristas to cover up

EVERETT – When we pulled up to Hillbilly Hotties bikini barista stand, the woman making the coffee was mostly naked just some pasties and a thong.

“When I first did it was kind of weird it was weird I said I don’t know how I feel about it,” Kat said.

Now 6 years later, the woman known as Kat says she enjoys the infamous industry.

“Ninety percent of the people who come through don’t talk to you as if you weren’t wearing clothes,” Kat said.

There is less than half a dozen bikini barista stands in the city of Everett yet the city says they are draining a lot of resources investigating complaints.

“We know criminal activity isn’t happening at every barista stand but our experience has been this type of business model does tend to allow for that criminal activity,” City of Everett Spokesperson Meghan Pembroke said.

In 2009, our cameras caught a bikini barista selling a strip show instead of coffee and some have been investigated for prostitution in the past.

So now the city of Everett is considering an ordinance that would require bikini baristas to cover up.

The city showed us an example of the new conservative dress code. Bikini baristas would be required to wear a tank top and clothing that covers up the bottom part of their body.

“People like to go to stands for the coffee and the company it’s not about going to the stands because that girl is not wearing any clothes,” said Matt Dunbar

Dunbar supports the city’s idea but Kat knows it will affect her earning potential.

“It would be less profitable,” Kat said.

Kat says if the ordinance passes in Everett she will find another city to brew coffee.

She is scantily clad and it’s ok for customers to look.

“I understand that they will sneak a peak while I make their coffee that is what they are here for,” Kat said.

But Kat says for most bikini baristas that is where it ends.

“Those people who take a little bit further I just quickly shut the window on them and I tell them I won’t service you,” Kat said.

The ordinance is expected to be introduced sometime this Spring. The city will hold 3 public hearings before they make a final decision. If it passes the new rules will go into effect in 90 days.

The city says if baristas violate the rules they will face civil fines. The ordinance will also target the owners of the stands and not just the baristas.

The city says if a stand owner does not want baristas to cover up they will have to apply for an adult entertainment license similar to a strip club. But that requirement comes with a lot of hurdles and restrictions on where they can set up shop.