Body of 19-year-old from Auburn recovered after apparent drowning in Illinois

EVANSTON, Ill. — The body of a 19-year-old student from Washington state was recovered from the water Monday after he fell overboard while practicing with the Northwestern University club crew team, the school announced.

Mohammed Ramzan, an Auburn, Wash., resident who was enrolled as a freshman at Northwestern, had been missing since he fell overboard Monday morning. The crew had been practicing in the North Shore Channel in Lincolnwood, Ill.

His body was recovered several hours after he disappeared.

“We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to Mohammed’s family and friends for this tragic loss,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Patricia Telles-Irvin. “The loss affects us all, and we urge all members of our community to reach out and support one another.”