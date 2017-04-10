Alabama governor resigns after plea deal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley resigned Monday after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges of violating state campaign finance law.

The attorney general’s office announced the resignation with a plea deal.

Bentley was addressing the media Monday afternoon at the Alabama Capitol. Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey’s announced that she would be sworn-in as Alabama’s governor.

Bentley’s voice began choking with emotion as he addressed reporters at the Alabama Capitol. He said he always tried to live up to the high expectations placed on the person who holds the esteemed office. He apologized for mistakes.

Alabama’s Ethics Commission last week found probable cause that Bentley violated state ethics laws with his handling of an alleged affair and referred the case to prosecutors.

The plea agreement specifies that Bentley must surrender campaign funds totaling $36,912 within a week and perform 100 hours of community service as a physician. He also cannot seek public office again.

Jail records show Bentley was booked on two misdemeanor charges that arose from the investigation of an alleged affair with a top aide.