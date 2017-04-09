× SR 530 closure near Oso extended to Thursday

OSO, Wash. — Both directions of State Route 530 near Oso will remain closed until Thursday as geologists monitor unstable conditions on a hillside where ground movement was detected last week.

The slow moving slide was discovered on Monday, April 3. On Friday evening, Department of Natural Resources crews observed additional ground movement and asked WSDOT to close SR 530 as a precaution.

A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for about a dozen homes near the slide area.

No injuries or property damage has been reported.

SR 530 closure details:

SR 530 is closed between Oso Loop Road (milepost 34) and C-Post Road (milepost 38) as a safety precaution.

The detour is using SR 20 and I-5.

WSDOT says the slide is on a private forest access road on the south side of SR 530, and approximately 1½ miles southwest of the 2014 SR 530 landslide.

There’s no official word on how schools will handle the closure.

Arlington Public Schools tweeted, “Our transportation department is working with impacted families.”

Hwy 530 is closed due to unstable conditions on the hillside above 530. Our transportation department is working with impacted families. — Arlington SD (@arlingtonsd) April 9, 2017