× Police searching for man after attempted kidnapping in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Police are searching for a muscular man in his 20s after an attempted kidnapping Sunday afternoon in Olympia.

About 3 p.m., police say two girls were riding their bikes in the 4000 block of Wiggins Road when they saw a cat run into nearby woods.

Both girls got off their bikes and went after the cat.

Police say that is when they met a man who, without saying anything, grabbed one girl by the arm and began to drag her.

The girl began to kick the man repeatedly while the other girl screamed.

The man let go and both girls escaped.

Officers quickly canvassed the area and neighborhoods but were unable to find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, about 5’10”, with a muscular build and dark hair. He was wearing a red sleeveless t-shirt, blue jeans and black and white tennis shoes. Police say the suspect had a goatee and a tattoo on his upper left shoulder.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300 (or after business hours at 360-704-2740).