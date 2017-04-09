× Driver who killed flagger sentenced to work release

SEATTLE — A driver who killed a worker at a construction site near Issaquah while looking at his cellphone has been sentenced to six months of work release.

Thirty-four-year-old Andrew Richwine received the sentence Friday in King County Superior Court and must also complete 240 hours of community service.

Richwine pleaded guilty to felony vehicular homicide last month.

Richwine was driving his Jeep in December 2015 at 40 mph when he struck 23-year-old Cody Meyer, who was working as a flagger. Meyer died five months later.

Richwine is also losing his driver’s license for two years. When the father of two young children is allowed to drive again, he’ll have to keep all electronic devices in the vehicle locked up.