Commentary: It’s unfair how you’re viewed, Mariners…but it’s a reality

Mariners Opening Day at Safeco Field is tomorrow. And thanks to that frustrating first week capped by that painful collapse this afternoon, I’d venture to say that if the excitement at this time last week was here (hand held high), it’s already dipped to here (halfway lower).

That’s the point when everyone, in a unified chorus, says: “Typical Mariners.”

Which actually brings me to an apology of sorts – to the current Mariners players, coaches, manager and front office – many who haven’t been in Seattle more than a couple years. I’m sorry you’re viewed so frequently in a negative light. I’m sorry pessimism and irrational thought often prevail on social media. I’m sorry we’re often so quick to judge.

I apologize because, in general, it’s really unfair how we view you, Mariners. But it’s a reality. And it’s something you’ll have to deal with – because of the historic ineptitude of this franchise - and the fact that you continually seem to outdo yourselves like you did earlier today.

Listen, I spent a few days at Spring Training. I know most guys in that clubhouse are acutely aware of the current 16-year postseason drought – the longest playoff-less streak in all of Major League Baseball. I understand their desire to end that streak – to bring the excitement of October baseball back to a fanbase that deserves it. I know they all strongly believe they have a team in there than can and should do it too.

And I still believe they will. I still dream big.

But a 1-6 start before Opening Day, a year after losing your first five home games doesn’t exactly reward early-season excitement.

To put it bluntly: You’re not doing yourselves any favors!

And for many fans, myself included, we’re long past handing out a free pass. Sure, it was a great end to the season last year. But if you don’t turn that momentum into a playoff spot this year, it’ll just get lumped in with the mediocre past. You can’t wait until Ken Griffey Junior to implore you to “Keep Fighting” in mid-August to turn things around.

Because if you do, the motto “Whatever it Takes” will become an easy punchline. Whatever it takes to what? Win one game a week? Make it to the ballpark everyday? Whatever it takes...to brush your teeth in the morning?

My point is, that short leash IS NOT FAIR. We should be more patient, but that ship sailed a long time ago. And it’s not 2011 anymore when you didn’t have talent. This is 2017 when you’re built to succeed now. Here’s a better analogy: you’re now built like the Lions or Steelers – so there’s no excuse to perform like the Cleveland Browns!

So, yes, welcome back to Seattle. Happy Opening Day at Safeco tomorrow.

You’ve still got our attention, you’ve still got our loyalty. But you’ve still got a whole lot more work to do to earn our trust.