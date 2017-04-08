× Trump tells Congress Syria strikes were ‘vital’

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The White House is circulating a letter President Donald Trump sent to the leaders of both houses of Congress explaining his decision to order military strikes on a Syrian air field.

In the letter, dated Saturday, Trump said he “acted in the vital national security and foreign policy interests of the United States, pursuant to my constitutional authority to conduct foreign relations” and as commander in chief.

Trump said he was sending the letter as part of his efforts “to keep the Congress fully informed, consistent with the War Powers Resolution.”

Trump has received widespread support for the military action, taken to punish Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government after the U.S. concluded he used chemical weapons against Syrian civilians.

But Trump also has faced some bipartisan pushback from lawmakers who have long insisted that presidents must seek congressional approval for acts of war.