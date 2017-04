SEATTLE — One boat sank and another sustained damage in a Saturday morning fire at a marina in Seattle.

@SeattleFire and@@SeattlePD fighting 2 Boat at fire at Shilshole Bay Marina 7001 Seaview Ave NW. No injuries reported. Fire invest.going. pic.twitter.com/E9A2qH8uJK — Seattle Fire Dept (@SeattleFire) April 8, 2017

The U.S. Coast Guard in a news release says the boat that sank at Shilshole Bay Marina held about 150 gallons of fuel and a containment boom has been placed around the sunken boat.

Est 5 gallons of gas escaped – we removed 85 gallons. Further enviro threat now averted at Shilshole pic.twitter.com/YE6ROT4cdQ — WA Dept of Ecology (@EcologyWA) April 8, 2017

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No damage estimate has been made.

Officials say a salvage company has been hired to remove fuel from the sunken boat and salvage the vessel.