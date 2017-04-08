Meet Ginger! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Meet Ginger! Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's "Why Not Me Pets" campaign is teaming up to find her a home.

This orange cat had a tough start as a stray, but with some work she’s doing well.

“When Ginger first arrived at Homeward, she was really scared and so would hiss anytime we approached the kennel,” says Kimberlee Zuckerman with Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville.

But they started working with a cat behavior team and now she’s come out of her shell. “She loves to play, she's really affectionate and I always tell people not to take her serious face too seriously because she is very fun,” says Zuckerman.

Ginger is FIV positive which means she needs occasional vet checks, good food and a calm home. But her condition shouldn’t impact her quality of life. She would also do best in a home with older kids and without any other cats or dogs.

If you’re interested in adopting Ginger, you can stop by the Homeward Pet Adoption Center and fill out an application. Or visit www.homewardpet.org.