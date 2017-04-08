× Everett considers imposing dress code for bikini baristas

EVERETT, Wash. — A northwest Washington state city is considering a dress code for scantily-clad baristas officials say sell sex along with lattes.

The Daily Herald reports in a story on Saturday that Everett officials say the code is needed because of recurring problems at so-called “sexspresso” stands where there have been repeated arrests for prostitution and lewd conduct.

A draft ordinance says near-nude baristas wouldn’t be banned, but coffee stands would have to comply with zoning and licensing requirements for adult-entertainment businesses.

A crackdown four years ago discovered that a former exotic dancer made multi-million dollar profits by installing stripper poles at her coffee stands and hiring former nude dancers to serve drinks.

Many coffee stands in the city with fully clothed workers advertise themselves as family friendly.