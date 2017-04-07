Strong winds topple trees, power lines across Western Washington

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Friday’s storm battered communities across our region, tossing trees into power lines and homes.

Bellevue’s Mo Ahten arrived home just in time to see one fall into his bedroom. No one was hurt.

“I heard crackling and the wind had gusted, looked over and all of the sudden I watched the tree fall on top of my house,” he said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

City crews red-tagged Ahten’s house after the 3-foot diameter tree crashed through his home.

Friday’s winds began whipping across Western Washington by early afternoon. Thousands of people lost power during various times of the day across the region. Utility companies seemed to be restoring power at a brisk pace, however.

Forecasters said the problem could mean a ground soaked with rainwater making it easy for large trees to fall.

In Bothell, an adult driver and 4 children escaped serious injury when a tree fell and hit their car. Police said the occupants only had "minor scrapes." The tree also took down electrical lines, knocking out power out to the area.

High winds were forecast to be an issue for Friday afternoon and evening.