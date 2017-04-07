Two dead after truck rams pedestrians on Stockholm street

STOCKHOLM — Two people have been killed after a vehicle was driven onto the busiest street in the center of Stockholm, according to the Swedish Security Police.

“Some kind of vehicle has been driven into a street full of pedestrians,” Swedish Police spokesman Lars Vilstrom told CNN Friday.

“We have a lot of police officers on the scene. We don’t have numbers yet,” he said.

“Police are on location securing the area. People have been injured but we cannot give a number of injuries at this time,” a police spokesman told CNN by phone.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says everything indicates truck crashing into department store is “a terror attack.”