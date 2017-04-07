× Slide reported 2-3 miles west of the 2014 deadly Oso mudslide; SR 530 closed

OSO, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol confirmed a slide occurred Friday night near Oso, the small Snohomish County town where a landslide claimed 43 lives on March 22, 2014.

#NEW: I'm told this slide happened 2-3 miles west of devastating Oso slide in 2014. Troopers say this slide not nearly as bad @Q13FOX https://t.co/cQZdm8R4yC — Kristyn Leon (@Kristyn_leon) April 8, 2017

The Washington State Department of Transportation said both directions of State Route 530 were blocked at milepost 36. WSDOT said the highway has been closed indefinitely because of “an unstable hillside.”

Both directions of SR 530 btwn MP 35-36 are closed due to an unstable hillside. No current ETA for reopening. — WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) April 8, 2017

SR 530 was closed in March 2014, when the devastating mudslide covered the highway.

The Everett Herald tweeted that no damage has been reported from Friday night’s slide. “Some homes are being evacuated. Area has been monitored for a few days.”

#UPDATE: #Slide in #Oso is slow-moving. Officials say there may be a few homes near MP36. Geologists also on scene assessing soil @Q13FOX — Kristyn Leon (@Kristyn_leon) April 8, 2017

#NEW: Transportation officials say slide is on south side of highway, opposite side of 2014 #Oso slide & 2-3 miles west @Q13FOX — Kristyn Leon (@Kristyn_leon) April 8, 2017