Slide reported 2-3 miles west of the 2014 deadly Oso mudslide; SR 530 closed
OSO, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol confirmed a slide occurred Friday night near Oso, the small Snohomish County town where a landslide claimed 43 lives on March 22, 2014.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said both directions of State Route 530 were blocked at milepost 36. WSDOT said the highway has been closed indefinitely because of “an unstable hillside.”
SR 530 was closed in March 2014, when the devastating mudslide covered the highway.
The Everett Herald tweeted that no damage has been reported from Friday night’s slide. “Some homes are being evacuated. Area has been monitored for a few days.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.