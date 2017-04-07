Serial burglary search: Thurston County detectives hope finding dented car could help solve recent break-in rash

WANTED IN THURSTON COUNTY —

Thurston County detectives say tracking down the vehicle shown above could help solve several recent residential burglaries.

Detectives say the suspects connected to the white, 2008 4-door Kia Spectra have been burglarizing the north side of Thurston County since the start of February.

The Kia has tinted windows and a dent you can see in the front passenger side door.

Its Washington state license plate is AXU2278.

If you know where detectives can find the car, or know anything about the serial burglary suspects connected to it, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.