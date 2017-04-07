Get ready for high winds Friday plus rain, hail and even some rainbows

SEATTLE — We’re in for some wild weather as a storm moves in Friday — erasing the sun from our memories yet again.

Winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are forecast in through much of Western Washington, including King, Pierce, San Juan, Kitsap and Skagit counties.

WIND STORM this afternoon and evening. Here are the details. HIGH WIND WARNING in orange. WIND ADVISORY in tan. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/cKd9YpuZJT — M.J. McDermott (@MJMCDERMOTT) April 7, 2017

Q13 News meteorologist Walter Kelley said there will also likely be isolated thunderstorms Friday afternoon. He said the heavy gusts will begin on the coast early Friday, then move up to Bellingham and on to the Puget Sound area as the afternoon progresses.

A spokesperson for Seattle City Light said crews will be monitoring the forecast. Employees have an early morning conference call scheduled for Friday morning to determine if the system is still on track and where they should place crews in preparation. They said soil conditions are a bit of a concern since the ground is so saturated at this time in the spring. When the ground is saturated, it makes it easier for trees to topple.

Here’s the forecast for the next seven days from Q13 News forecaster Erin Mayovsky:

Today: Starts off wet with winds picking up throughout the day into the evening commute. It will be windy at times, especially along the coast, where the winds hit first. Expect gusts 60-70mph. In and around the metro area winds will be strongest north of Seattle with sustained winds out of the south 25-35mph. The strongest winds will be from Everett to Whidbey to Port Townsend and there could be gusts up to 55mph. Expect heavy rain at times with a few sun breaks here and there by late afternoon. We also could see an isolated thunderstorm roll through that produces hail and don’t be surprised if you see some nice rainbows too.

*The passes will get new snow this weekend as winter rolls on up in the mountains.

Saturday: Breezy, with gusts up to 40mph tapering off in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with showers decreasing as we move towards the evening hours. Highs cooler, near 52 with overnights dropping into the low 40s.

Sunday: Mostly dry day as we sit in between weather systems. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs about 55 with a low around 42. Look for a few showers to move in late night.

Monday: The wet weather picks up for showers much of the day. Highs cooler than normal in the low 50s. Lows drop to near 40.

Tuesday – Wednesday: Looking mostly dry with partly cloudy skies, but we won’t rule out a chance of a few stray showers finding their way into the forecast. Highs in the low 50s with overnights dropping into the low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy day with a chance of showers. High near 52 with a low about 41.