Northwest windstorm topples trees, causes power outages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Winds began picking up Friday morning -- toppling trees and knocking out power to thousands.

As of early Friday afternoon, downed trees have been reported in east King County, Lewis and Thurston counties.

As of 12:30 p.m., Puget Sound Energy reported around 20,000 customers had lost power. Utility companies have crews ready to respond if the power goes out.

Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott says a high wind warning has been issued for Friday. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are forecast in through much of Western Washington, including King, Pierce, San Juan, Kitsap and Skagit counties. Plus 60-70 mph gusts for the coast and northern interior.

WIND STORM this afternoon and evening. Here are the details. HIGH WIND WARNING in orange. WIND ADVISORY in tan. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/cKd9YpuZJT — M.J. McDermott (@MJMCDERMOTT) April 7, 2017

Crystal Mountain already registered a wind gust of 102 mph at the summit, according to the National Weather Service.

A Bellevue homeowner told Q13 News reporter Steve Kiggins that he watched a tree fall right on top of his house.

Meanwhile even more powerful winds slammed the Portland area where hundreds of thousands lost power Friday, according to KPTV.