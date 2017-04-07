Lock-breaking apartment burglar: Help ID crook who damaged door to steal mail, money from laundry machines

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police detectives need to know the name of the suspect above caught on camera breaking into an apartment building in the University District.

Detectives say he broke the lock to get inside, then stole mail and coins from from the building’s laundry machines.

“He wore very distinctive clothing,” says Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stopper of Puget Sound. “You look at his hat. You look at his coat and everything, it’s very distinctive. You look at his face, it’s very thin and long. Somebody’s going to recognize this guy right away.”

If it’s you, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS to claim the cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.

You can also submit your information using the P3 Tips App.