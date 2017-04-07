Driver, 4 children escape serious injury when falling tree crunches car in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. — An adult driver and four children ranging in age from 7 to 10 escaped serious injuries when their car was hit by a falling tree during Friday’s windstorm, the Bothell Police Department said.

Police said the car was traveling southbound on 108th Avenue NE, between East Riverside and NE 164th Place, when the tree fell on the car.

“Occupants of veh suffer minor scrapes,” police tweeted.

Power in the area was also lost, as power lines came down.

Puget Sound Energy was working to restore power there, police tweeted.