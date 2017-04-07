Calculated theft crew: Help ID slew of suspects accused of stealing more than $195,000 in jewelry from Marysville business

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

A Marysville loan and pawn shop that has been in business for 30 years is putting in some new security measures after they were targeted last week by a well-organized group of thieves.

Take a look at the 10 suspects above.

The North Snohomish County Property Crimes Task Force needs your help in identifying them after detectives say they scoped out the place and then returned to steal more than $195,000 in jewelry.

"It really is frustrating. We never thought that something like this could happen,” said ‘American Loan and Pawn worker, Austin Rabel. He says they are putting in new doors and alarms at the family-owned business after a team of thieves ripped them off. First, detectives say four of the suspects came in to scope out the business. "They were extremely pushy,” described Det. James Tolbert with the Snohomish County Property Crimes Task Force. “They demanded their attention and then when they'd get their attention for something, somebody else would call them over."

Two days later, a man and five women wearing similar clothing returned, again distracting the employees. "One of the females made their way around the counter to the back office and made her way into the safe,” adds Det. Tolbert. Inside -- more than $195,000 in jewelry and cash.

"We've had a lot of people coming here for years and years and years and we don't want to lose their business or friendship, so we're doing whatever we can to make things right,” Rabel said.

Detectives say it's not this group's first heist and it won't be their last. "I do not feel that they are going to stay around Washington very long. They are traveling through state-by-state. We need to reach out there to at least the border states to try to hopefully maybe a trooper or state police have stopped somebody matching this description," said Det. Tolbert.

He did get some grainy video of the vehicle: It's a burgundy minivan, but couldn't get a license plate number.

"Somebody has seen them,” adds Det. Tolbert. “Hopefully, somebody out there knows at least one of the group and hopefully we can get these people caught."

"We don't want anybody to go through what we did, so yeah, spread the word and help if you could," adds Rabel.

If you spot the group in your store, call 911 immediately.

If you know who any of them are, or where they are staying, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips App on your phone or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS. It's anonymous and there is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.