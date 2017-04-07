Bold apartment burglar: Cameras catch great looks at woman breaking in to try and steal mail, coins from laundry machines

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Recognize this burglary suspect in Seattle’s University District neighborhood?

Retired Seattle Police Det. Myrle Carner — and some really high-quality surveillance video — paint a clear picture of the piece of work she is that’s all caught on camera:

“You see in the video where she approaches a door. She takes an extensive time reaching into her purse and she’ll pull out a burglary tool. Next thing you see is she’ll work on this door several times. She kind of looks around to see if anyone’s looking, but then you see her actually force entry into this door. Once she’s inside you see an inside shot of her. She goes through packages on the floor. She’s looking to see what she can steal. She actually cuts it open, looks in there, some coffee supplies, she decides she doesn’t need that, then she goes to work on the mailboxes. After that, she goes into a laundry room inside the building. You see her trying to get the coin boxes open. She doesn’t succeed in that, but another great shot of her attempting to do this. We have another case and another video where you see her walking down the sidewalk. At one point, she actually sees a Seattle Police car driving by, so she gets nervous, she does kind of like a 360-degree turn and keeps walking, as soon as the cop car’s out of sight, back she comes and you see here come up to the front porch of this building. She then steals a package, which she secretes inside of her purse, she walks down and disappears from sight. We’ve got two clear cases on this gal. I think and others think she’s perhaps responsible for many more. You’re not going to get a better look at this suspect.”

No doubt someone knows who this woman is, so claim the cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.