Bellingham bistro owner pleads guilty to two rapes

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Washington state bistro owner has reached a plea agreement in a case over allegations that he sexually assaulted several women who were drunk, high or both when he made unwanted advances.

The Bellingham Herald reports 32-year-old Jamison Scott Rogayan pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of rape. The plea deal calls for him to serve about two years in prison.

He’s been released from jail until his next court date in June.

Rogayan had initially gone to trial in January on four counts of second-degree rape. One rape charge was dismissed mid-trial and a jury couldn’t reach a verdict on the other counts, leading a judge to declare a mistrial.

The former co-owner of Cosmos Bistro in Bellingham agreed to plead guilty to avoid another trial.