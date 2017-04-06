With windy weather on the way, keep an eye out for these clouds

SEATTLE — A high wind watch is in effect for Friday. The spring storm could bring a phenomena known as “mountain wave winds” and lenticular clouds, Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says.

Walter Kelley explains the phenomena:

The event is defined as very strong, terrain-induced winds flowing perpendicular to the mountain ridge lines. The winds can also occur on the downwind side, or lee of the mountains. Basically, it means there are high winds up in high elevations that produce these clouds.

The last notable mountain wave event we saw in Western Washington was when Crystal Mountain had a wind gust of 159 mph on January 17, 2017, Kelley says.

A wind speed of 159.56 MPH was recorded at 1:41pm at 6,830 ft.

Source: https://t.co/eQzuJyNboX pic.twitter.com/jnMi1VcOHv — Crystal Mountain (@CrystalMt) January 17, 2017

Lenticular clouds form during these events.