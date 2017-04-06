× U.S. military reportedly launches cruise missile strikes against Syria

SEATTLE — The U.S. military launched strikes against Syria Thursday night in retaliation for a chemical attack against Syrian civilians earlier this week, NBC News and AP reported.

About 60 U.S. cruises missiles were fired at a Syrian airfield that is believed to have been the site where aircraft were used to launch a chemical attack on a Syrian town, NBC News said, citing sources.

The Pentagon and White House had no immediate comment on the report.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.