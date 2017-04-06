× State lawmakers seek internet privacy protections after Trump’s action

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers in Washington state have signed on in support of proposals that seek to secure internet privacy.

The measures, which were introduced in both the House and Senate, come following President Donald Trump’s signature on a measure rolling back internet-privacy protections that had been scheduled to go into effect, The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2nL2nY0 ). Those protections would have made it harder for companies to track and sell their customers’ data, such as web browser histories and app usage.

The bills introduced this week in Olympia seek to fold internet-privacy protections into the state’s consumer-protection act.

Among other things, the bills would require internet providers or telecommunications companies operating in the state to get the consent of customers before collecting or using their personal information.

On Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee said he supports efforts to restrict what internet service providers can do with personal information, but said he is talking to various groups, including telecommunication companies, to see if the state needs to take any action immediately.

Also Thursday, the Legislature has passed a bill that sets standards for when and how dogs can be left on a leash.

Senate Bill 5356 passed the House Thursday on a 66-28 vote after passing the Senate unanimously in February. The measure now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.

Under the measure, if a dog owner or guardian decides to leave their canine for a period of time, they must provide them with proper food, water, and shelter and give him or her enough space to move around without becoming tangled. It also gives animal care and control officers the right to issue a civil infraction or warning for inhumane animal tethering.