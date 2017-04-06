× Police arrest suspect they say stabbed student at Pierce College during attempted carjacking

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Police arrested a man who they said attempted a carjacking at Pierce College Thursday and stabbed a female student in the hand before fleeing.

A police spokesman said the student was leaving college in the parking lot when a man demanded that she get out of the car and stabbed her in the hand.

The suspect took off running. The suspect was later “located hiding in the woods,” the Puyallup Police Department tweeted.

The school was placed on lockdown during the search.

Pierce College Puyallup is in lock down due to an attempted car jacking in the parking lot. Significant police activity in the area. — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) April 6, 2017

The condition of the student was not immediately known.