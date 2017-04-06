× Police arrest mother of abandoned infant in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A woman who police say abandoned her 3-month-old baby south of Tacoma has been arrested.

The News Tribune reports the mother was booked into Pierce County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of child abandonment.

The infant was found early Monday lying in the grass in a yard in Lakewood by someone walking in the area.

The boy was uninjured. Police say the mother contacted them from a hospital where she was being treated after seeing a news report about the baby.

She told police she was on drugs and thought someone was chasing her when she left the infant.

The baby was taken to a hospital and placed in protective state custody.