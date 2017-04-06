House intel chairman Devin Nunes stepping aside from Russia investigation

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) speaks to reporters after a meeting at the White House March 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Nunes said that he has seen reports from the U.S. intelligence agencies that show communication from members of President Trump's transition team and the president himself were incidentally collected. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes announced Thursday he was temporarily stepping aside from leading the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 elections.

Nunes cited a series of ethics complaints filed against him alleging that he violated terms of discussing classified material following his clandestine meeting at the White House just over two weeks ago.

“I believe it is in the best interests of the House Intelligence Committee and the Congress for me to have Representative Mike Conaway, with assistance from Representatives Trey Gowdy and Tom Rooney, temporarily take charge of the Committee’s Russia investigation while the House Ethics Committee looks into this matter,” Nunes, a California Republican, said in a statement.

He added, “I will continue to fulfill all my other responsibilities as Committee Chairman, and I am requesting to speak to the Ethics Committee at the earliest possible opportunity in order to expedite the dismissal of these false claims.”