× Comedian Don Rickles dead at the age of 90

Comedian Don Rickles has died at the age of 90, The Associated Press reported Thursday morning.

CNN reported that Rickles died of kidney failure.

Rickles was best-known in the early part of his career as a stand-up comedian, but went on to star in dozens of movies and television shows.

For more than half a century, “Mr. Warmth” headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City. N.J., and appeared often on late-night TV talk shows.

His best-known work in recent years was as the voice of Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story films.