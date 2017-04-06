Boeing pilots flying 787-10 Dreamliner to Seattle for testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The newest and longest Boeing Dreamliner, the 787-10, is headed for Seattle less than a week after its first flight at Charleston International Airport.

Boeing Airplanes tweeted about the flight Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m. EDT. The Dreamliner is undergoing a comprehensive flight test.

The Dreamliner was expected to arrive in Seattle shortly after 3 p.m. PDT. You can track the flight's progress here.

En route to Seattle! The first 787-10 #Dreamliner heads west to begin comprehensive flight test. https://t.co/Ze2kOFHH9H pic.twitter.com/ChLabe7qfC — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) April 6, 2017

The $300 million aircraft went on a nearly five-hour trek through the skies of South Carolina last Friday, starting and ending at Charleston International Airport. Boeing pilots say they took the aircraft to 20,000 feet and hit a top speed of 288 miles per hour.

Thousands of Boeing employees watched the takeoff. Boeing says it will have three of the 787-10s in a yearlong test and certification program.

President Donald Trump was in South Carolina in February for the Dreamliner's rollout.