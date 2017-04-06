After trapped in clothes dryer severely burned kitty learns to walk again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With yellow bandages on his feet and a caregiver's gentle assistance, a kitty who was severely burned took his first steps this week.

The kitten dubbed Hugh Jackman, for his Wolverine-like healing ability, suffered burns over 40 percent of his body, including all four legs, his ears, and his nose.

Animal Care Centers of NYC says no one knows if Hugh's injuries came from abuse or a terrible accident.

Hugh was found in Brooklyn, New York last month. Caregivers at ACC initially thought he had been tossed in a clothes dryer.

Hugh is currently at BluePearl Veterinary Partners, where he has been getting round-the-clock veterinary care.

They are now reaching out to the public in hopes to get more information on him.

If you'd like to donate to STAR Funding (Special Treatment and Recovery), which supports the treatment of injured, ill or abused dogs and cats, click here.