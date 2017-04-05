× WSDOT looking for help identifying traffic solutions on U.S. 2 trestle

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation is searching for ways to relieve congestion flowing onto the U.S. 2 trestle near Lake Stevens.

WSDOT put together a study group with neighboring city governments to identify existing problems and potential fixes for the interchange of U.S. 2/SR 204/20th Street SE.

The agency is asking drivers to submit suggestions for remedies via an online survey.

People continue to move to western Washington, WSDOT said Snohomish County’s population has doubled since 1980 and predicts another 200,000 by 2035. The continued growth is expected to add pressure on the highway system.

The public survey is available through Monday, April 17.