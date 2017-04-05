Uh, oh — Amazon moves into Girl Scouts cookie business … and girls in green aren’t happy

SEATTLE – Amazon is stepping on the toes of the girls in green, selling Girl Scout Cookies with same-day delivery.

You can add as many boxes as you want to your cart, but Girl Scouts of the USA said they may be expired or altogether fake.

The organization issued this statement to us, saying in part:

“…We strongly caution against purchasing Girl Scout Cookies via auction and shopping websites such as eBay and Amazon, because neither we nor our licensed cookie bakers can guarantee the freshness or integrity of these cookies. In fact, in many instances the cookies are expired.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can purchase the cookies through third-party vendors and Amazon fulfills the order. Boxes range between $10 and $11 a box, a more than double markup from buying directly from the Girl Scouts.

A portion of the sales on the online boxes, aren’t going back to the local Girl Scout troops either, unlike the ones you buy in person. Girl Scouts of the USA said “purchasing cookies in this way doesn’t support Girl Scouts participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program.”

One Yakima troop leader said she was shocked to learn you could Amazon yourself a box of Samoas. She said Amazon selling these so-called Girl Scout cookies has the potential to put little girls across America out of business.

“That’s one of our Girl Scout laws is ‘be honest.’ Be honest and fair, faithful and true. Just don’t lie about it,” said Melissa Christianson.

Christianson said her troop gets 50 cents back for every box the girls sell, that money raised is used to pay for the girl's annual dues. Because many of the families are lower income, she said cookie sales are what allow many of their cadets to participate.

We reached out to Amazon and some of the third-party vendors selling the cookies through Amazon for comment. We had not heard back before this story aired.