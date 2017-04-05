× Seahawks GM says Richard Sherman trade talks are no secret

SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider acknowledged the team has listened to trade offers regarding cornerback Richard Sherman, but downplayed that a deal may actually happen.

Schneider made his comments in an interview with KIRO-AM on Wednesday.

Schneider said, “What you’ve seen lately in the news is real. That’s on both sides,” in regard to recent rumblings that teams have inquired about Sherman.

RELATED: NFL partners with Amazon to live-stream 10 Thursday games

While open with the discussions that have taken place, Schneider was quick to give the impression that a deal was unlikely to happen.

He said there has been clear communication with Sherman about what is going on. He says the trade rumors haven’t been a secret and “people find things out and we’re not going to lie to each other.”

NEXT: Carroll says Seahawks have had talks about trading Sherman, but ‘I don’t see anything happening’